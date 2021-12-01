Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of December 13, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 13, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of December 13, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Talakivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Krymske, Popasna, Katerynivka,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Krymske, Popasna, Katerynivka,

small arms – near Popasna, Katerynivka,

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR