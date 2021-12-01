Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of December 14, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 14, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 2 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of December 14, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

high caliber machine guns – near Popasna,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Popasna, Katerynivka,

small arms – near Katerynivka,

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

