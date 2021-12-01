Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of December 2, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 2, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of December 1, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Shumy,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shumy,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka,

small arms – near Shumy, Novotroytske.

Maryinka, Ukraine. Russian remote control mine resulted 1 civilian injured and damages to civilian transport. Photo credits: pressjfo

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 1 civilian was injured by hitting a mine in the area od Maryinka for the last 24 hours.

