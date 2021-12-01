Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of December 20, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 20, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 2 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of December 20, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Novozvanivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Svitlodarsk,

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

