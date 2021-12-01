Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of December 22, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 22, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 3 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of December 22, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Maryinka,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,
UAVs – near Krasnogorivka,
small arms – near Shyrokino,
(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.