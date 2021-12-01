Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of December 29, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 29, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 2 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of December 29, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Katerynivka,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krymske,
grenade launchers of different systems – near
anti-tank rocket complex – near Krymske, Katerynivka,
small arms – near Katerynivka,
(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.Russia russia ukraine war Ukraine