Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of December 29, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 29, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 2 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of December 29, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Katerynivka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krymske,

grenade launchers of different systems – near

anti-tank rocket complex – near Krymske, Katerynivka,

small arms – near Katerynivka,

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

