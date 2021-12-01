Home NEWS CONFLICT ZONE Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of December 6, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of December 6, 2021

, 0

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 6, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.



(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 1 attack in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of December 6, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry: 

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novoselivka,

automatic easel grenade launchers – Novoselivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Novoselivka,

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

