Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of December 9, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 9, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of December 9, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Svitlodarsk (2 times), Luhanske,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Svitlodarsk (2 times), Luhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near New York, Novooleksandrivka (2 times),

grenade launchers of different systems – near New York, Novooleksandrivka (2 times),

small arms – near New York, Novooleksandrivka (2 times), Svitlodarsk (2 times),

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

