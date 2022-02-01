Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of February 15, 2022

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 15, 2022 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of February 15, 2022. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotroytske,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Tryokhizbenka, Pisky,

high caliber machine guns – near Pisky,

UAVs – over Maryinka, Donetsk oblast,

small arms – near Pisky.

2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

