Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of February 15, 2022

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 15, 2022 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of February 15, 2022. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotroytske,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Tryokhizbenka, Pisky,
high caliber machine guns – near Pisky,
UAVs – over Maryinka, Donetsk oblast,
small arms – near Pisky.
2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.