Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of February 2, 2022

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 2, 2022 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 2 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of February 2, 2022. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Maryinka,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Pisky,

small arms – near Pisky,

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR