Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of February 3, 2022

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 3, 2022 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of February 3, 2022. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Talakivka, Pisky,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Talakivka,

UAVs and shelling – near Hnutove,

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: