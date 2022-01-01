Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of January 1, 2022

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 1, 2022 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 3 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of January 1, 2022. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Travneve, Vodyane,

anti-tank rocket complex – near Vodyane,

small arms – near Avdyivka, Vodyane,

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: