Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of January 10, 2022

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 10, 2022 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 2 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of January 10, 2022. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Popasna, Katerynivka,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Popasna,
anti-tank rocket systems – near Popasna,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Katerynivka,
grenade launchers – near Popasna,
high caliber machine guns – near Popasna,
small arms – near Katerynivka,
(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.