Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of January 11, 2022

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 11, 2022 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 2 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of January 11, 2022. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky,
high caliber machine guns – near Pisky,
small arms – near Pisky,
(2) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were killed in actions for the last 24 hours.