Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of January 14, 2022

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 14, 2022 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 2 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of January 14, 2022. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Stanytsya Luhanska,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Prychepilivka,

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

