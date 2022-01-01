Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of January 24, 2022

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 24, 2022 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of January 24, 2022. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Novozvanivka,

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane (4 times), Popasna (2 times), Zolote-4,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane (4 times),

grenade launchers of different systems – near Vodyane (4 times), Katerynivka,

anti-tank grenade launchers – near Prychepilivka,

automatic anti-tank grenade launchers – near Popasna,

high caliber machine guns – near Popasna, Prychepilivka,

small arms- near Katerynivka,

(2) 1 Ukrainian servicemen was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

