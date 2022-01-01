Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of January 4, 2022

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 4, 2022 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 3 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of January 4, 2022. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Svitlodarsk, Shumy,
anti-tank grenade launchers – near Svitlodarsk,
small arms – near Lebedynske,
(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.Russia russia ukraine war Ukraine