Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of December 12, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 12, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 3 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of December 12, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
high caliber machine guns – near Popasna, Katerynivka,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Pishchane, Katerynivka,
small arms – near Pishchane, Kamyanka,
(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.