Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of December 27, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 27, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of December 27, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

grenade launchers of different systems – near Pivdenne, Pisky, Novoluhanske, Shumy,

UAVs – near Talakivka,

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: