Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of December 16, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 16, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of December 16, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Vodyane,

forbidden 120-mm artillery – near Vodyane,

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pervomaysk, Shumy, Pisky,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pervomaysk,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pivdenne,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Prychepilivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Luhanske,

small arms – near Pisky, Pivdenne,

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

