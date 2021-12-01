Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of December 18, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 18, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of December 18, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Travneve, Novoluhanske (2 times),
grenade launchers – near Novotoshkivske,
high caliber machine guns – near Luhanske,
small arms – near Novotoshkivske, Novoluhanske (2 times),
(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.Russia russia ukraine war Ukraine