Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of November 8, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of November 8, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 14 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of November 8, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novozvanivka, Prychepilivka, Boloteno, Hranitne,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Pavlopil,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil, Luhanske, Nyzhnyoteple, Pisky,

grenade launchers – near Hnutove, Zolote-4,

high caliber machine guns – near Zolote-4,

UAVs – near Hnutove, Vodyane, in Luhansk Oblast,

small arms – near Novoluhanske (2 times), Hnutove,

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: