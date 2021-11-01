Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of November 11, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of November 11, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of November 11, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Prychepilivka,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Novotoshkivske,
grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,
high caliber machine guns – near Katerynivka,
small arms – near Shyrokino, Zolote-4, Novotoshkivske,
(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.