Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of November 11, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of November 11, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of November 11, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Prychepilivka,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Novotoshkivske,

grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,

high caliber machine guns – near Katerynivka,

small arms – near Shyrokino, Zolote-4, Novotoshkivske,

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

