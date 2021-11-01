Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of November 12, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of November 12, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 13 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of November 12, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Maryinka, Novozvanivka (3 times),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Maryinka, Novozvanivka (3 times),

anti-tank rocket complex – near Novozvanivka (3 times),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Hnutove, Luhanske,

grenade launchers – near Zaytseve (2 times), Shyrokino, Krymske (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Novozvanivka (3 times), Troytske, Krymske (2 times),

small arms – near Shyrokino,

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: