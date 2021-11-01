Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of November 12, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of November 12, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 13 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of November 12, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Maryinka, Novozvanivka (3 times),
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Maryinka, Novozvanivka (3 times),
anti-tank rocket complex – near Novozvanivka (3 times),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Hnutove, Luhanske,
grenade launchers – near Zaytseve (2 times), Shyrokino, Krymske (2 times),
high caliber machine guns – near Novozvanivka (3 times), Troytske, Krymske (2 times),
small arms – near Shyrokino,
(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.Russia russia ukraine war Ukraine