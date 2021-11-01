Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of November 14, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of November 14, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of November 14, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Nevelske,

anti-tank rocket complex – near Chermalyk (2 times),

UAVs – in Luhansk Oblast,

(2) 1 Ukrainian medical worker was wounded and 2 ambulances came under the enemy’s fire for the last 24 hours.

