Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of November 16, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of November 16, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of November 16, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zolote-4, Novozvanivka, Talakivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Popasna (2 times),

grenade launchers – near Svitlodarsk, Popasna (2 times),

small arms – near Talakivka,

(2) 1 Ukrainian medical worker was injured for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Cover photo credits: Viktor Zalevskiy

Tags: