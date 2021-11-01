Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of November 19, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of November 19, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of November 19, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Kamyanka,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Maryinka,

high caliber machine guns – near New York, Pivdenne,

grenade launchers – near New York,

UAV – in Donetsk Oblast,

(2) 1 Ukrainian medical worker was injured for the last 24 hours.

