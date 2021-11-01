Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of November 19, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of November 19, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of November 19, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Kamyanka,
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Maryinka,
high caliber machine guns – near New York, Pivdenne,
grenade launchers – near New York,
UAV – in Donetsk Oblast,
(2) 1 Ukrainian medical worker was injured for the last 24 hours.Russia russia ukraine war Ukraine