Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of November 2, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of November 2, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of November 2, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novoluhansk (8 times), Avdyivka,

grenade launchers – near Novoluhansk (8 times), Svitlodarsk, Vodyane,

small arms – near Novoluhansk (8 times), Svitlodarsk, Vodyane,

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

