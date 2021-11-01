Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of November 23, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of November 23, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of November 23, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Lebedynske (2 times),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Lebedynske (2 times), Kamyanka,

grenade launchers – near Prychepilivka (2 times), Popasna,

high caliber machine guns – near Prychepilivka (2 times), Popasna, Pavlopil,

small arms – near Prychepilivka (2 times), Pavlopil,

(2) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: