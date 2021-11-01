Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of November 24, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of November 24, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of November 24, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Shyrokino,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zaytseve,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Verkhnyotoretske,

grenade launchers – near Shumy,

high caliber machine guns – near Verkhnyotoretske, Shumy,

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

