Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of November 27, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of November 27, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 3 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of November 27, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Maryinka,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pivdenne, Zolote-4,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zolote-4,

high caliber machine guns – near Zolote-4,

small arms – near Zolote-4,

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

