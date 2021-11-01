Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of November 3, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of November 3, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of November 3, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Prychepilivka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,

small arms – near Novozvanivka, Pavlopil, Novoluhanske,

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions for the last 24 hours.

