Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of November 30, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of November 30, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of November 30, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Stanytsya Luhanska,

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Stary Aidar,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pivdenne,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Svitlodarsk, Starognativka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novooleksandrivka,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novooleksandrivka, Novoluhanske (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Novooleksandrivka, Novoluhanske (2 times),

small arms – near Novooleksandrivka, Novoluhanske (2 times),

(2) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions and 1 civilians was injured for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: