Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of November 4, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of November 4, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of November 4, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Pivdenne (2 times),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Zolote-3,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Lobacheve, Pivdenne (2 times), Novooleksandrivka,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novooleksandrivka,
high caliber machine guns – near Novooleksandrivka,
small arms – near Novozvanivka,
(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.Russia russia ukraine war Ukraine