Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of November 9, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of November 9, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of November 9, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near

grenade launchers – near Pavlopil, Luhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Vodyane, Pavlopil, Luhanske, Shumy,

UAVs – near

small arms – near Shumy,

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: