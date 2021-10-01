Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of October 10, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of October 10, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of October 10, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Zolote-4,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novozvanivka,

grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Mayorsk, Krasnogorivka,

anti-tank grenade launchers – near Mayorsk,

high caliber machine guns – near

small arms – near Novoluhanske,

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

