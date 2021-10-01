Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of October 10, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of October 10, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of October 10, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Zolote-4,
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novozvanivka,
grenade launchers – near Vodyane,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Mayorsk, Krasnogorivka,
anti-tank grenade launchers – near Mayorsk,
high caliber machine guns – near
small arms – near Novoluhanske,
(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.donetsk oblast luhansk oblast Russia russia ukraine war Ukraine