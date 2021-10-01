Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of October 14, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of October 14, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of October 14, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Maryinka,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Prychepilivka, Novotoshkivske (2 times),

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Popasna, Katerynivka,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Maryinka, Vodyane, small arms – near Shumy, Katerynivka, Maryinka, Prychepilivka, Vodyane, Novotoshkivske, Novooleksandrivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Prychepilivka,

small arms – near Shumy, Katerynivka, Maryinka, Prychepilivka, Vodyane, Novotoshkivske (2 times), Novooleksandrivka, Novotroytske,

(2) 1 Ukrainian servicemen was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

