Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of October 16, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of October 16, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of October 16, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novozvanivka (2 times), Zolote-4 (2 times), Lebedynske,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka,

anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novozvanivka (2 times), Novotoshkivske,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotoshkivske, Krasnogorivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Krasnogorivka,

small arms – near Zolote-4 (2 times),

(2) 1 Ukrainian servicemen was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

