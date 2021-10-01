Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of October 21, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of October 21, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 14 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of October 21, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Zolote-4 (2 times), Krasnogorivka,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka, Troytske,

anti-tank rocket system – near Zolote-4 (2 times),

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zolote-4 (2 times), Novoluhanske (3 times),

automatic easel grenade launchers – near

grenade launchers of different systems – near Novotoshkivske,

high caliber machine guns – near Krasnogorivka,

UAVs – near Novoselivka Druha, Verkhnyotoretske, Donetsk Oblast,

small arms – near Berezove, Krasnogorivka, Zolote-4 (2 times), Novoluhanske (3 times), Prychepilivka, Novotoshkivske,

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: