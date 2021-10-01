Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of October 21, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of October 21, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 14 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of October 21, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Zolote-4 (2 times), Krasnogorivka,
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka, Troytske,
anti-tank rocket system – near Zolote-4 (2 times),
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zolote-4 (2 times), Novoluhanske (3 times),
automatic easel grenade launchers – near
grenade launchers of different systems – near Novotoshkivske,
high caliber machine guns – near Krasnogorivka,
UAVs – near Novoselivka Druha, Verkhnyotoretske, Donetsk Oblast,
small arms – near Berezove, Krasnogorivka, Zolote-4 (2 times), Novoluhanske (3 times), Prychepilivka, Novotoshkivske,
(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.