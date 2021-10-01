Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of October 24, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of October 24, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 3 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of October 24, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novozvanivka,
high caliber machine guns – near Novogrygorivka (2 times),
grenade launchers – near Novogrygorivka (2 times),
anti-tank rocket complex – near Novogrygorivka (2 times),
small arms – near Novogrygorivka (2 times),
(2) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.