Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of October 26, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of October 26, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of October 26, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Kamyanka,

high caliber machine guns – near Zolote-4,

grenade launchers – near Zolote-4,

UAVs – in Luhansk Oblast,

small arms – near Pisky, Zolote-4,

(2) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR