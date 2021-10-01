Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of October 28, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of October 28, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 15 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of October 28, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Hranitne (2 times),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Hranitne (2 times), Kryakivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Luhanske (4 times),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske, Vodyane,

grenade launchers – near Luhanske (4 times), Lebedynske, Zaytseve,

UAVs – near Hranitne and in Donetsk Oblast,

small arms – near Luhanske (4 times), Novotoshkivske, Lebedynske, Zaytseve,

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.