Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of October 30, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of October 30, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 19 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of October 30, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novoselivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Katerynivka, Vodyane,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Zaytseve (2 times),

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Prychepilivka, Maryinka,

grenade launchers – near Novotoshkivske (2 times), Pavlopil (2 times), Mayorsk, Katerynivka, Vodyane,

UAVs – in Stanytsya Luhanska, Lebedynske, Pavlopil,

small arms – near Zaytseve (2 times), Novotoshkivske (2 times), Mayorsk, Starognativka, Katerynivka, Maryinka,

(2) 5 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR