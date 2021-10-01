Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of October 5, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of October 5, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of October 5, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotoshkivske (2 times), Lebedynske,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Lebedynske,
high caliber machine guns – near Novotoshkivske (2 times),
UAVs – over Luhansk Oblast,
small arms – near Novotoshkivske (2 times),
(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman killed and 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.donetsk oblast luhansk oblast Russia russia ukraine war Ukraine