Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of October 8, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of October 8, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of October 8, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Maryinka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pivdenne, Zolote-4, Mayorsk,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Mayorsk,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Pivdenne,

high caliber machine guns – near Novozvanivka,

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

