Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of October 9, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of October 9, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of October 9, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske (2 times),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka, Krymske (2 times), Prychepilivka, Lopaskine,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zolote-4, Mayorsk,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Pivdenne, Mayorsk, Krasnogorivka, Prychepilivka,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Shyrokino,

high caliber machine guns – near Novozvanivka, Troytske, Krymske (2 times),

small arms – near Zolote-4, Troytske, Lopaskine, Shyrokino,

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: