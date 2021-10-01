Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of October 9, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of October 9, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of October 9, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske (2 times),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka, Krymske (2 times), Prychepilivka, Lopaskine,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zolote-4, Mayorsk,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Pivdenne, Mayorsk, Krasnogorivka, Prychepilivka,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Shyrokino,
high caliber machine guns – near Novozvanivka, Troytske, Krymske (2 times),
small arms – near Zolote-4, Troytske, Lopaskine, Shyrokino,
(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.donetsk oblast luhansk oblast Russia russia ukraine war Ukraine