Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of September 30, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of September 30, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of September 30, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zolote-4,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zolote-4, Pisky, Shumy,
grenade lunchers of different systems – near Lebedynske (4 times),
high caliber machine guns – near Pisky,
small arms – near Lebedynske (4 times), Zolote-4,
(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman killed and 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.donetsk oblast luhansk oblast Russia russia ukraine war Ukraine