Ukraine under fire. Situation in the regions as of this morning

Dnipropetrovsk region



In the morning, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih district. It hit the country houses in Zelenodilsk several times – three houses were destroyed, one was damaged. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties among the local population.

Donetsk region

The enemy attacked Dobropillia. As a result of the attack, one house was destroyed, six houses were damaged. Among the wounded are two children.

On July 2, the russians killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region: in Orlivka, Novomykolaivka, Krasnohorivka, and Sloviansk. 5 more people were injured, including 2 children in Dobropillia. It is not yet possible to set the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Media also reports on huge explosions in Kramatorsk.

Odesa region

Enemy Su-24 bombers, under the cover of a Su-30 fighter, made two bomb attacks on Snake Island. Later, the Su-30 fighter released an X-31 missile on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, which hit an outbuilding of the coastal recreation center.

Luhansk region

The occupiers have entrenched themselves in Lysychansk and Verkhnyokamyanka, and continue to destroy settlements. Last day, rescuers extinguished the fire in high-rise buildings and private estates, a store, as well as in another shopping center. An injured woman was taken to a hospital in Dnipropetrovsk region. The russian army shelled Zolotarivka and Bilohorivka.

