Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of October 22, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of October 22, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of October 22, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Luhanske (2 times), Krymske,

small arms – near Luhanske (2 times), Pivdenne,

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

