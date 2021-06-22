Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of June 22, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 22, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 14 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka, Hnutove, Luhanske (2 times), Pisky (2 times),

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Luhanske (2 times), Mayorsk,

manual

grenade launchers of different systems – near Vodyane (4 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Luhanske (2 times), Mayorsk, Zolote-4,

UAVs – near

small arms – near Vodyane (4 times), Hnutove, Mayorsk,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

